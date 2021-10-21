Sorry, an error occurred.
NOKOMIS — A Venice driver on I-75 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-car crash, according to authorities.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, a Fort Lauderdale man driving a pickup truck hit a Venice man driving a SUV when they were driving northbound on I-75 at mile marker 195 just north of Laurel Road.
The SUV was ahead of the pickup truck that was towing a utility trailer.
Due to slow moving traffic, the SUV stopped; however, the pickup truck failed to see the car stopping in front of him and took action by steering to the left to avoid collision.
His truck hit the rear of the SUV, which caused the car to rotate counter clockwise, enter the inside shoulder, and overturn in the grass median on its left side.
The Venice man was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for serious injuries.
The Fort Lauderdale man had minor injuries and was issued a citation for "Careless Driving-Rear-end collision," stated an accident report.
