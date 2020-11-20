VENICE — Authorities released surveillance video screen shots showing the crash involving a Venice man and a Honda Civic in Charlotte County on Monday.
The driver of the Civic fled the scene.
The Venice man, only identified as a 33-year-old resident of the city, suffered serious injuries.
Authorities say the Honda Civic apparently had Pennsylvania license tags, according to a news release.
The collision between the motorcycle and sedan took place about 5 p.m. Monday.
The Honda Civic was driving south on U.S. 41 while a motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Dahlgren Avenue near the Sarasota County line.
The driver of the sedan lost control of the car, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and collided with the motorcycle, FHP states in the report.
The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Venice man who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to FHP.
The driver of the white sedan made a U-turn on northbound U.S. 41 and fled the scene on Dahlgren Avenue near North Port, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 239-344-1730 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.