VENICE — A Venice man is accused of aggravated battery and cruelty toward a child in his latest arrest by authorities.
Cody Delane Bryant, 31, of the 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, was arrested Tuesday by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday, a victim called authorities Nov. 19 to report Bryant had attacked the victim and a child that day.
According to his arrest report, he resides in the Myakka Mobile Home Park near the intersection of River Road and U.S. 41 near Venice, North Port and Wellen Park.
He is facing three new charges, including aggravated battery (causing bodily harm or disability); cruelty toward a child: aggravated child abuse; and criminal mischief (property damage more than $200 less than $1,000).
The first two charges include no bond for him.
The victim told authorities they lived in the Myakka Mobile Home Park as well and had confronted Bryant about missing items from her property.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim "grabbed a ring off (his) table and stated he can get his ring back when he returns (the victim's) items."
"Cody ran outside and threw a large rock at (redacted) residence, breaking the glass window," the probable cause affidavit states. "Cody threatened to burn her house down."
It states he was "irate" and "began swinging a metal pole" which struck the victim.
He allegedly kept striking the victim and the victim's child, hitting them on the back, shoulder and leg.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene but Bryant had allegedly fled.
Emergency workers transported one victim to the hospital due to injuries to the shoulder and leg; the second victim refused treatment.
His arraignment is Jan. 15, 2021.
Bryant has a long list of arrests in Sarasota County, dating back to 2009 that include burglary; larceny; damage to property/criminal mischief; possession of narcotic equipment; trespassing; resisting an officer; possession of a weapon by a felon and driving while suspended/revoked.
The arrests have included crimes mainly committed in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.