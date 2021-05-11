OSPREY - An Osprey man allegedly strangled and hit victim with a wooden bat, according to authorities.
Isaac Estrada-Bustos, 33, of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery by strangulation.
Estrada-Bustos allegedly hit the victim with a wooden bat after the victim ignored his statements of needing to go to the emergency room, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He hit the victim in the back an unknown amount of times and in the arm once, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After the alleged attack, Estrada-Bustos went to the hospital and when he returned, he argued with the victim and choked her twice, the probable cause affidavit states.
The victim and another person left the residence and went to a friend's house where she then went to report the incident, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the victim, Estrada-Bustos has other alleged domestic violence situations that were undocumented and has an alcohol abuse problem, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Estrada-Bustos has prior arrests such as domestic battery and reckless driving, according to records.
Estrada-Bustos is currently in custody and has a bond of $40,000. His arraignment date is June 18.
