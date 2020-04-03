NOKOMIS - A man stopped on a traffic violation Thursday night was about to be set free when Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies asked him if he had anything illegal in his car.
Christopher Lynch III, 37, of Nokomis, allegedly then said he had a needed "for injecting methamphetamine in the driver's side door," according to a news release.
That led to a search that recovered the paraphernalia as well as more than 18 grams of meth and three prescription pills.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were conducting surveillance Thursday night on U.S. 41 Bypass in at Bird Bay Drive in Venice.
After admitting to the syringe, he told officers it contained meth "that he had previously injected."
The methamphetamine weighed 18.4 grams, according to authorities.
He was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and booked into Sarasota County Jail.
