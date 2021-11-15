VENICE — A Nokomis man was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Laurel Road Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Robert Knowlton, 46, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis, was charged with failure to stop at a crash involving death; failure to stop at a crash involving serious bodily injury; two counts of driving while license suspended involving death or serious injury; and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, according to reports released Monday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Knowlton was allegedly driving a pickup east on Laurel Road toward the northbound Interstate 75 ramp.
A second pickup and a sedan were coming up the ramp from the interstate and turning onto Laurel Road.
Knowlton allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light, slamming into both vehicles.
The driver of the second pickup, a 52-year-old Nokomis man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the crash, Knowlton ran away. He was arrested Friday, records show.
Knowlton has prior arrests including battery, DUI, fraud and driving while license suspended, according to county records.
Knowlton was released from custody on a $30,860 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 17.
Troopers did not identify the victim, or the driver of the sedan, saying only that he was from Miami.
