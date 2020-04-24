SARASOTA - A Fort Myers man faces felony charges after an alleged road rage incident that began in Lee County ended with his arrest in Sarasota County early Friday.
Kevin Gutierrez, 21, was taken into custody on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 208 northbound near Sarasota at 5:45 a.m. Friday.
"The complainant advised the driver of a Nissan Titan pointed a black firearm at him, as the two vehicles were traveling on Interstate 75," according to the news release from Florida Highway Patrol. "The complainant immediately broke contact with the other driver and notified law enforcement."
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said that incident took place in Lee County but authorities tracked the vehicle down in Sarasota County.
"During the traffic stop, troopers located one black firearm matching the description given by the complainant," the news release states.
Gutierrez faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.
He was transported to Sarasota County Jail. No bond was available in the case early Friday.
