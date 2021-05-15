VENICE — A Port Charlotte man allegedly shot an unoccupied car and collided with a deputy car while fleeing on Thursday.
Kenyaun Graham, 40, 18000 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery; resisting an officer; fleeing to elude police — aggravated fleeing with injury or damage; burglary; two counts of attempted burglary; property damage; possession of a weapon by convicted felon; a weapon offense; and firing a weapon.
Graham was seen on a residential Ring doorbell allegedly attempting to open the front door of a home and looking into the windows around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of East Baffin Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The father of the victim saw the activity on the Ring and told his son to make sure the back and side windows were locked, according to the affidavit.
The victim heard gunshots from inside the home and allegedly saw Graham by his red sedan and bullet holes in the passenger window, the affidavit says.
The victim activated the vehicle alarm and Graham allegedly left in a silver SUV, according to the affidavit.
After Graham allegedly fled, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Graham’s SUV collided into the front of a deputy’s car and he fled on foot before being taken into custody, the affidavit says.
Two neighbors witnessed the alleged attempted burglary and one said they saw a black male break the car window with the barrel of the handgun after he shot it, according to the affidavit.
A criminal history check showed Graham had 11 felony convictions, the affidavit says.
Graham is currently in custody without bond. His arraignment date is June 25.
