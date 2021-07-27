OSPREY - An Osprey man was arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant women resulting in a fractured skull, according to authorities.
Alexander Mendez, 37, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey, was arrested Friday. He was charged with domestic aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant; aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability; false imprisonment; and obstructing justice — tampering in second degree felony proceeding.
After falling asleep Thursday, Mendez started slapping her, the report states. Mendez allegedly took her phone and started to look through it calling her derogatory names and a "snake," a probable cause affidavit said.
He had allegedly found an unknown number in her phone and was mad. He then allegedly spat in her face and hit the victim, according to an affidavit.
The victim then told Mendez she wanted to call the cops in which he responded by calling her a "snitch" and a "cop caller," stated an affidavit.
Since Mendez still had her phone, the victim went into the bathroom and he allegedly broke the door down. He then dragged her out by the hair, punched her in the head several times and hit her head against the wall, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim heard someone outside and started to yell for help.
Authorities responded after a call came in about a woman screaming "help me," according to an affidavit.
When authorities arrived, Mendez allegedly told the victim to be quiet and hide in the bedroom, an affidavit said.
Authorities forced entry after no one responded to knocks at the front door.
Mendez then allegedly told the victim to wipe the blood off her face before leaving the room.
According to the affidavit, the victim was scared Mendez would beat her to death if the authorities left.
The victim was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had a fractured skull and she started having contractions, stated an affidavit.
Mendez was previously arrested in February for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, according to records.
He is in custody with a $500,000 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 3.
