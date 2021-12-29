NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly beat and strangled a victim after becoming jealous, according to authorities.
Johnny David Williams IV, 29, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, adult kidnapping or false imprisonment and prior conviction of a felony battery.
On Dec. 20, the victim was at Williams’ house when he allegedly wanted to look at her phone, becoming “enraged,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
He allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her throat and began “beating me on my head,” stated an affidavit.
Williams allegedly struck the victim in the back and on the sides of her head, and then slammed her onto the floor by grabbing her hair and throat.
According to the report, Williams allegedly continued to beat the victim and splashed an unknown substance onto her face.
The victim stated in the report the substance smelled like bleach and burned her eyes.
“The defendant told her he was going to kill her and he would be OK with it because she deserved to die,” stated the report. “The victim stated she was fearful when he grabbed the liquid because she believed he was going to make her drink it.”
As the victim attempted to leave, Williams allegedly grabbed her ankle and prevented her from leaving.
While on the phone with police after running out of the house, the victim said, “I don’t want to die” and “Please help me,” stated an affidavit.
The victim was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Medical staff advised that the victim’s eye had broken blood vessels that burst from strangulation, according to a report.
Williams has prior arrests including burglary, aggravated assault, fraud and battery.
Williams is currently in custody with a $550,000 bond. His arraignment is Jan. 28.
