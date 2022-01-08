Andrew Whalen

VENICE — A Venice man allegedly beat a victim and falsely imprisoned her while driving the victim to a friend’s house in Port Charlotte, according to authorities.

Andrew Whalen, 22, of the 1000 block of Elaine Street in Venice, was charged with adult kidnap or false imprisonment, domestic battery and simple assault.

The night of Dec. 29, the victim stated she asked Whalen to drive her to a friend’s house in Port Charlotte since she did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an affidavit.

Whalen allegedly changed his mind about driving the victim while at a 7-Eleven in Venice.

After pulling out of the gas station, he allegedly hit the victim across the face and then continued to hit the back of her head while driving “the back streets of Venice,” stated a report.

While driving near the victim’s house, Whalen allegedly slowed the car down and told the victim she could get out of the vehicle.

However, when the victim began taking off her seat belt and opening the car door, Whalen “accelerated fast” down the road, stated a report.

“(Victim) stated this was Andrew’s way of controlling her, stating it was like he was trying to ‘tease’ (Victim),” according to an affidavit.

Whalen then drove the victim onto Interstate 75 and allegedly struck her again.

While on the interstate heading south to the victim’s friend’s house, the victim stated she was scared to die with Whalen allegedly driving around 100 mph.

During the drive, Whalen allegedly allowed the victim to call a friend, but the victim did not tell of what happened, stated a report.

While on I-75, the victim called 911 but hung up because “she was afraid Andrew heard dispatch talking through the phone,” stated an affidavit.

From the 911 call, location information was provided by cellphone “pings,” and the victim was located in Port Charlotte.

The report stated the victim’s friend did not witness any physical violence between the victim and Whalen.

Whalen has several prior arrests, including on charges of battery, aggravated battery, assault and resist officer without violence.

Whalen is currently in custody with a $125,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 11.

