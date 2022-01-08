topical Cops: Man beats victim while driving STAFF REPORT Jan 8, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly beat a victim and falsely imprisoned her while driving the victim to a friend’s house in Port Charlotte, according to authorities.Andrew Whalen, 22, of the 1000 block of Elaine Street in Venice, was charged with adult kidnap or false imprisonment, domestic battery and simple assault.The night of Dec. 29, the victim stated she asked Whalen to drive her to a friend’s house in Port Charlotte since she did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an affidavit.Whalen allegedly changed his mind about driving the victim while at a 7-Eleven in Venice.After pulling out of the gas station, he allegedly hit the victim across the face and then continued to hit the back of her head while driving “the back streets of Venice,” stated a report.While driving near the victim’s house, Whalen allegedly slowed the car down and told the victim she could get out of the vehicle.However, when the victim began taking off her seat belt and opening the car door, Whalen “accelerated fast” down the road, stated a report.“(Victim) stated this was Andrew’s way of controlling her, stating it was like he was trying to ‘tease’ (Victim),” according to an affidavit.Whalen then drove the victim onto Interstate 75 and allegedly struck her again.While on the interstate heading south to the victim’s friend’s house, the victim stated she was scared to die with Whalen allegedly driving around 100 mph.During the drive, Whalen allegedly allowed the victim to call a friend, but the victim did not tell of what happened, stated a report.While on I-75, the victim called 911 but hung up because “she was afraid Andrew heard dispatch talking through the phone,” stated an affidavit.From the 911 call, location information was provided by cellphone “pings,” and the victim was located in Port Charlotte.The report stated the victim’s friend did not witness any physical violence between the victim and Whalen.Whalen has several prior arrests, including on charges of battery, aggravated battery, assault and resist officer without violence.Whalen is currently in custody with a $125,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 11. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Prime Serious Steakhouse opens on the island Venice man dies in jail custody Story on minor Allegiant plane mishap is most-read Cops: Man beats victim while driving Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Prime Serious Steakhouse opens on the island Venice man dies in jail custody Story on minor Allegiant plane mishap is most-read Cops: Man beats victim while driving Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
