Scott Tucker

VENICE — A Sarasota man caused a scene at the Robert L. Anderson Building in Venice resulting in deputies deploying a Taser.

Scott Tucker, 26, Sarasota, was charged with trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance and resisting an officer without violence on Monday.

While at the metal detector in the building, Tucker allegedly yelled obscenities and refused to leave the building, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When told to retrieve his belongings from the metal detector, Tucker did, but then the situation changed.

“F- — you,” he allegedly yelled. “You can’t stop me or tell me what to do,” stated an affidavit.

He then attempted to go toward the courtroom door. Deputies tried to gain physical control after Tucker refused to listen to any commands.


According to an affidavit, he wrestled with the deputies before they got him into a chair.

Deputies told him multiple times to stop resisting or else they would deploy their taser.

Still after not listening, deputies fired the taser and he eventually complied, stated an affidavit.

Tucker had previously been trespassed from the building after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and yelling at deputies, stated an affidavit.

Tucker was released on a $1,000 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 27.

