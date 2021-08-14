topical Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building STAFF REPORT Aug 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Sarasota man caused a scene at the Robert L. Anderson Building in Venice resulting in deputies deploying a Taser.Scott Tucker, 26, Sarasota, was charged with trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance and resisting an officer without violence on Monday.While at the metal detector in the building, Tucker allegedly yelled obscenities and refused to leave the building, according to a probable cause affidavit.When told to retrieve his belongings from the metal detector, Tucker did, but then the situation changed.“F- — you,” he allegedly yelled. “You can’t stop me or tell me what to do,” stated an affidavit.He then attempted to go toward the courtroom door. Deputies tried to gain physical control after Tucker refused to listen to any commands.According to an affidavit, he wrestled with the deputies before they got him into a chair.Deputies told him multiple times to stop resisting or else they would deploy their taser.Still after not listening, deputies fired the taser and he eventually complied, stated an affidavit.Tucker had previously been trespassed from the building after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and yelling at deputies, stated an affidavit.Tucker was released on a $1,000 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 27. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Sarasota Memorial COVID census nears 200 patients Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Sarasota Memorial COVID census nears 200 patients Calendar
