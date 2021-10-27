topical Cops: Man charged with battery and prisoner escape STAFF REPORT Oct 27, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A man charged with domestic battery was taken to a hospital for a possible heart attack and escaped through the ambulance exit, according to police.Thomas Larrabee, 63, of the 900 block of Vincent Avenue in Venice, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and prisoner escape or attempt escape.Larrabee allegedly choked his spouse while he was intoxicated and angry, according to a probable cause affidavit.While being transported to jail, Larrabee allegedly said he was having a heart attack, stated an affidavit. EMS responded and he was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. The EMS requested the handcuffs be taken off of Larrabee while inside the ambulance, according to a report.While being evaluated and tested at the hospital, Larrabee went to the bathroom and allegedly walked out of the hospital’s ambulance entrance.According to an affidavit, authorities could not locate Larrabee for some time.Larrabee is currently in custody with a $2,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 3. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Calendar
