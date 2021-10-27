Thomas Larrabee

VENICE — A man charged with domestic battery was taken to a hospital for a possible heart attack and escaped through the ambulance exit, according to police.

Thomas Larrabee, 63, of the 900 block of Vincent Avenue in Venice, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and prisoner escape or attempt escape.

Larrabee allegedly choked his spouse while he was intoxicated and angry, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While being transported to jail, Larrabee allegedly said he was having a heart attack, stated an affidavit.


EMS responded and he was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. The EMS requested the handcuffs be taken off of Larrabee while inside the ambulance, according to a report.

While being evaluated and tested at the hospital, Larrabee went to the bathroom and allegedly walked out of the hospital’s ambulance entrance.

According to an affidavit, authorities could not locate Larrabee for some time.

Larrabee is currently in custody with a $2,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 3.

