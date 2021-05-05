Brandon Hughes

Brandon Hughes

VENICE — A Nokomis man was arrested for alleged drug and drug paraphernalia possession and for possessing a handcuff key.

Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis was arrested on Sunday and charged with drug possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police with possession of a concealed handcuff key.

Police responded to an unknown medical emergency. Hughes was found in his vehicle and when he opened the car door, there was allegedly multiple syringe caps and a clear bottle cap with a cotton-like substance in an unknown liquid, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Upon a search, other syringes were found along with small baggies with a white powdery substance and a spoon that had a cotton-like substance in an unknown liquid, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During a body search, authorities found a necklace with a handcuff key, according to a probable cause affidavit.

However, Hughes was already detained and was not using it.

Hughes has many prior arrests including battery, unlawful speed, burglary and grand theft.

Hughes was released on a bond of $3,500. His arraignment date is June 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments