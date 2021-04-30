VENICE — A Venice man allegedly blackmailed a child to sleep with him then molested the victim while the victim slept, according to authorities.
Joseph Babatope Justus, 24, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16.
Justus was blackmailing the victim, who was caught sneaking out, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told the victim to wear a thong and shirt and sleep in a bed with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said he put his hands under their clothes. The victim woke up to a fluid on their body and clothes, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Justus allegedly responded to a text message.
“He felt bad about what happened last night, it was wrong,” the probable cause affivadit stated. It states he said in the text that he “was not thinking.”
“He said it would never happen again,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to authorities, Justus had a prior arrest in Palm Beach where a victim alleged he had committed a sex crime, again while the victim was sleeping.
Justus is in custody with a bond of $250,000. His arraignment date is June 4.
