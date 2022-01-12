OSPREY — An Osprey man allegedly put a gun to a victim’s mouth, falsely imprisoned the victim, and battered an officer, according to authorities.
Edmund Poppe, 74, of the 10 block of Bay Acres in Osprey, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, adult kidnap or false imprisonment, battery on an officer, and three counts of battery.
During a burglary investigation, a victim said about Poppe, “He threatened my life, he hit me in my left arm with a pipe; then he took a 25 pistol in my mouth and told me if I said anything he would kill me,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
When following up on the burglary claims the next day, authorities made contact with Poppe.
Poppe allegedly believed the victim brought stolen property to his home. While the victim and Poppe argued, he allegedly yelled at the victim to sit down.
After more arguing, Poppe took a stick and said he “cracked him on the arm,” stated an affidavit.
Before the victim left the property, Poppe allegedly put the gun under the victim’s chin and sat him down again.
Poppe allegedly confirmed he had a concealed firearm license, but it was expired, stated a report.
When asking if the gun left his pocket while speaking to the victim, Poppe allegedly said, “Yes it did. I put it to his head.”
While saying this, he allegedly made a motion from his right pocket while taking an “aggressive” step towards the officer, stated an affidavit.
Poppe allegedly brought his right hand up near the officer’s head. His hand allegedly made contact with the left side of the officer’s face.
The report is not clear whether Poppe hit or touched the officer.
Poppe is currently in custody with a $60,000 bond. His arraignment is Feb. 11.
