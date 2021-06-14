VENICE — In a fit of road rage, a man repeatedly slammed a vehicle door on the victim's leg, according to authorities.
Michael Vigliotti, 50, Homosassa, was charged with burglary with assault or battery, kidnap or false imprisonment of an adult and battery.
On March 27, the victim was driving eastbound on East Venice Avenue and noticed she was being followed by a truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim pulled into the Publix at the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue and parked her car.
Vigliotti allegedly followed the victim and parked directly behind the victim's car, blocking her from leaving, the affidavit states.
He allegedly went to the side of the victim's car and pounded on the window while yelling profanities.
"Don't you ever cut off a f------ truck," he said, according to the court documents.
However, according to the report, the victim did not know if she cut off Vigliotti.
When the victim tried to leave her car and stepped her left leg out, Vigliotti allegedly took the car door and started closing the door on her leg repeatedly causing her to scream in pain, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Vigliotti allegedly attempted to reach into the car but a witness in the car pushed him out, stated the report.
Two other witnesses in the area observed the alleged road rage attack, according to an affidavit.
One witness confronted Vigliotti and asked what was happening, to which he responded "you should not cut off a truck," according to the affidavit.
Vigliotti is in custody with a bond of $10,000. His arraignment date is July 23.
