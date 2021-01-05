VENICE — A Venice man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing a child under his care, according to authorities.
Thomas Jeffery Sahrow, 38, of Lake of the Woods in Venice, faces two charges of sexual assault by custodian with victim 12 years or older and younger than 18.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department learned in October of possible rapes at a home in Venice earlier in the year with the last one in September.
An interview with the alleged victim was conducted, with the victim saying Sahrow would come into the victim's bedroom "either late at night (or) early in the morning ... to wake (victim) up to go to school," but then have sex with the victim.
The victim "pushed him away and he left the room." The victim said on other occasions, the victim "pretended to sleep" because they didn't know what to do and often "cried myself to sleep."
The victim reportedly told a woman living in the home "but nothing was done about it," with the victim pleading to put a lock on the door to keep Sahrow out.
The victim "added Sahrow would often try to barter with (victim) by saying 'if you let me put my penis inside you I will get you a soda or pasta.'" The victim told authorities they never "wanted nor consented" to have sex with Sahrow.
Sahrow was "the primary source of transportation" for the victim and was often supposed to help with the victim's homework or taking them to a doctor's appointment.
In November, authorities interviewed the woman who said she'd caught Sahrow "tickling" the victim on the victim's bed "on several occasions" but was unsure if sexual abuse happened.
"She said she was angry at Sahrow now that the allegations appeared to be true," the probable cause affidavit states.
Another adult man who lived at the home said he saw Sahrow go into the victim's room late at night and early in the morning.
"Oftentimes when Sahrow would go into the room the TV volume would go up which for him meant so no one could hear what was going on in the room," the man told investigators. The man said "he had been told by (name redacted) that Sahrow was molesting (name redacted) but nothing was ever reported."
Sahrow reportedly had an attorney and refused to speak to investigators, according to the PCA.
His bond was set at $500,000. He will be arraigned Feb. 12.
