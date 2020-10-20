SOUTH VENICE — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man outside RaceTrac in South Venice.
Emergency officials responded to the gas station and convenience store about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 5051 Englewood Road (State Road 776), according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
"Based on preliminary investigation, two men were in a physical altercation that led to one firing a single shot, striking the other in the abdomen," according to detectives, Sheriff's Public Information Officer Kaitlyn Perez said.
The man struck by the gunfire was transported to a hospital and is expected to live, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"The shooter was detained immediately following the incident, however the investigation remains active and ongoing," Perez said in the statement.
It was unclear if an arrest was going to take place in the shooting.
