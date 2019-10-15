This story has been edited to give the age of the victim. She was 89; an earlier report had her listed as 80.
VENICE - An elderly man intended to kill himself after shooting and killing his 89-year-old wife Monday night - but the weapon didn't work, he told authorities.
Wayne S. Juhlin, 94, of Venice, now faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, according to the Venice Police Department.
Juhlin called 911 after shooting his wife about 7:20 p.m. Monday at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive.
"The subsequent investigation revealed that the 80-year-old victim was suffering from dementia and her 94-year-old husband decided to end her life by shooting her," a news release from Venice Police said Tuesday morning. "The husband told detectives he intended on turning the gun on himself and taking his own life after killing his wife, but the gun malfunctioned, preventing him from carrying out the suicide portion of the event."
Authorities said the homicide took place at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive inside the condominium complex of Aston Gardens at Pelican Point near East Venice Avenue and Pinebrook Road.
"All indications are this was intended as a murder-suicide and involved a husband and wife," Venice Police Department stated in a social media post Monday night.
Aston Gardens at Pelican Point is a mix of retirement homes and independent living residents. The building at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive has about 40 dwellings in it, according to public documents.
Juhlin, who was born in 1925, is in custody at the Sarasota County Jail. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
- This story will be updated.
