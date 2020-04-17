You are the owner of this article.
Cops: Man spray-paints swastikas on Jewish temple

  • Scott Lawson Venice Gondolier Editor
  • Updated
Authorities are seeking information on a suspect who vandalized a Jewish temple in Sarasota on April 2. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released several photos from a security camera on Friday, April 17.

SARASOTA - Authorities are seeking information on a suspect who vandalized a Jewish temple in Sarasota.

On Friday morning, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released four still images of the person who is seen damaging Temple Emanu-El in the 100 block of McIntosh Road.

The crime took place just after midnight, April 2, according to authorities, where surveillance cameras documented him walking onto the grounds of the temple "where he spray-painted multiple swastikas on the temple causing an estimated $5,000 in damage," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20's or 30's, standing about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch who was clean-shaven and had no visible tattoos and wearing a dark baseball camp, short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans had flip-flops on his feet, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations unit of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.  

