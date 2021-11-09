SARASOTA — A Nokomis man allegedly stalked a victim for six months and attacked a church worker for helping her, according to authorities.
Louis Reed, 34, of the 400 block of Patton Street in Nokomis, was charged with drug possession, aggravated stalking, and burglary with assault or battery.
Reed had allegedly stalked a victim for six months after meeting at a church in Sarasota.
He had allegedly made many advances toward the victim, which she turned down, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Since July, the victim reported several cases of Reed allegedly stalking and harassing her, stated an affidavit.
In October, Reed allegedly caused property damage to the victim's house when multiple windows were broken. He allegedly stated over a phone call, "Shot up your sister's house -----," stated an affidavit.
On Nov. 3, the victim left her house and noticed she was being followed. She then attempted to hide at her church.
Someone standing in front of the church told the victim to go into his office. Then Reed allegedly showed up at the church, pushed the person helping the victim and forced himself into the building.
Reed allegedly attempted to find the victim where she was hiding in the church office and said he was "tired" of the victim contacting police.
"(The victim) was in such fear of Reed that she felt the need to hide within the structure of the (church) after observing his vehicle following her," stated an affidavit.
Reed has several prior arrests, including fraud, crimes against person and flee or elude police, according to records.
He is currently in custody with a $51,500 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.