Cops: Man steals bird, birdseed in crime caught on video

VENICE - A Venice man allegedly grabbed a small bird from a pet store, jammed it in his pocket and fled, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, of the 500 block of La Gorce Drive, faces a charge of petty theft from the Monday crime, authorities said.
At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, he allegedly walked into the Pet Supermarket on the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail.
"After selecting a bag of birdseed, the male subject opened a bird cage containing multiple birds, reached inside the cage and grabbed a turquoise, green cheeked conure," the probable cause affidavit stated.
A clerk witnessed the grabbing and "yelled at him to stop," the report states.
"The male subject then secured the bird in the left pocket of his gymshorts, picked up the bag of seed and proceeded past all point of sale, leaving the business without paying," it states.
Witnesses saw him get into a red Dodge Magnum which was illegally parked along the curb in front of the store. A clerk followed him but was "unable to stop him from leaving."
The bird and seed were worth $413 to the store, the probable cause affidavit stated.
While reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to identify Rivers based on earlier contacts he had with detectives on Sept. 24.
The bird, named Lapis — which is a type of blue rock — was returned to the store and is available for sale, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
