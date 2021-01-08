SARASOTA — A man is in jail and facing criminal accusations after allegedly emailing a public official and demanding an inmate be released from jail.
Nathaniel Matthew Ganas, 43, of Sarasota is being charged with threats against public servant or family.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ganas sent an email at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 4 to a person who works in government.
In all capital letters and littered with grammar and spelling errors, the email allegedly threatens a life.
“ITS NATHANIEL GANAS AKA THE CHILD OF GOD,” it states. “WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT (name redacted) YOUR GAMBL’N YOUR LIFE FAST BCUZ I WILL STOCK YOUR SOUL TIL YOU PASS ON THIS RACE!!!... IF MY INDIAN ISN’T RELEASED OUTTA JAIL OF HELL I WILL TAKE YOUR LIFE RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOUR FAMILY JUST LIKE YA DID THE INDIAN.”
It claims, according to the probable cause affidavit, that Guillaume Zerbini was falsely arrested and the government is corrupt.
Zerbini has more than a half-dozen arrests since 2009, including drug selling, possession, battery and firearm crimes. He was most recently arrested in November 2020 for multiple counts of allegations of trafficking amphetamines.
The victim notified a supervisor who contacted authorities.
Investigators found the email address, nategofosota@gmail.com, was also listed in a Sarasota County jail messaging system that was created by Ganas previously. Investigators authenticated the accounts and associated cellphone numbers and were able to read messages between Ganas and Zerbini.
“In these messages, Zerbini responds to one of Ganas’ messages stating ‘I f---- — love you nate.’ One of the messages sent to Zerbini from Ganas via the jail messaging system was an exact copy of the email sent to the victim accompanied with a screen shot of the email that was sent to the victim,” the probable cause affidavit states.
His bond was set at $250,000. His arraignment is set for Feb. 19.
