VENICE — A South Venice man allegedly used more than $50,000 from an elderly woman in his care over the span of almost five years, according to authorities.
Jason McEachern, 49, 700 block of Jamaica Road, South Venice, was arrested Thursday and charged with exploitation of the elderly, $50,000 or more.
“A trusted family member took advantage of the situation for his own financial benefit,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday statement.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Department of Children and Families about elderly exploitation and abuse of a 78-year-old woman in December 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.
In April 2016, McEachern and another person became shared power of attorney over the victim. At that time, McEachern gained access to the victim’s checking and savings account.
In November 2017, the victim was diagnosed with dementia.
In fall 2020, the other person with power of attorney noticed the bank accounts rapidly depleting and found abnormal spending and payments to accounts not associated with the victim, according to an affidavit.
McEachern admitted to DCF he used money from the account for car payments, car insurance and other items for himself and a friend, the affidavit states.
The investigation found that during 2018, McEachern allegedly bought various items from Walmart adding up to more than $14,000. The affidavit stated McEachern continued to buy items for himself through 2020.
The affidavit stated McEachern made mobile app transfers to his own bank accounts and used money for various vacations.
One vacation occurred while the victim was in a rehabilitation facility in 2017. The report noted the victim could not perform normal daily activities and therefore would not travel.
The amount he allegedly used over the years amounted to $58,195 and in March the victim had $22 in her checking account, according to an affidavit.
McEachern has other prior arrests including battery and larceny.
McEachern is in custody with a Nebbia hold. According to Pallegar Law of Tampa, a Nebbia hold is added if the court believes the money that will be used for bond is from illegal activity.
His bond is $20,000 and his arraignment date is Aug. 6.
“Having another person with equal authority, like was the situation in this case, helped discover the exploitation,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. “It is always a good idea – when feasible – to have another person with equal access to the management of the assets, whether it’s another family member or a someone the family trusts. If something doesn’t seem right, always report it to local law enforcement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.