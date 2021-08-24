topical Cops: Man waves around ax, flees on bicycle STAFF REPORT Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice man allegedly yelled obscenities at a victim while holding an ax, according to authorities.Joseph Bryant, 39, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Venice, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault.The victim heard yelling and whistling outside her house and allegedly saw Bryant "acting irate," according to a probable cause affidavit. He also allegedly had possession of a bicycle belonging to someone at the victim's house.Before authorities arrived, Bryant fled the scene on the bicycle, according to an affidavit.Bryant's former girlfriend was with the victim. Bryant allegedly thought his ex-girlfriend took his bicycle and was at the house to recover it, stated an affidavit."Scared as hell. I have never seen anything like that," stated the victim in an affidavit.Bryant has many prior arrests, including aggravated assault, fraud, battery and trespassing.Bryant is currently in custody with a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 24. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Local doctor: Unvaccinated 'are the ones that are dying' Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read Sarasota County schools to require masks After 25 years, Venice fire chief retires Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local doctor: Unvaccinated 'are the ones that are dying' Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read Sarasota County schools to require masks After 25 years, Venice fire chief retires Calendar
