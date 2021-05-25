NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man stopped for a traffic violation yelled racial slurs at a Sarasota County Sheriff deputy, according to authorities.
Dimitar Petkov, 46, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis was arrested on Friday and charged with battery on an officer, driving while license suspended and resisting officer.
The deputy sheriff noticed Petkov’s car stopped in the intersection of Colonial Lane and Albee Farm Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The light was green when Petkov was allegedly stopped. When the light turned red, the car sped off through the lights and caused other cars to move to avoid collision, according to the affidavit.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop while Petkov continued to drive. Petkov pulled into a driveway, left his car and began to run, stated an affidavit.
The deputy pulled out his Taser and yelled for Petkov to stop running.
When telling Petkov to get on the ground, Petkov allegedly screamed at the officer, who is Black.
“You m--- — f--- — n----, you are not taking me,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The report also states he was balling up his fists in a fight stance.
While taking Petkov to the patrol car, he continued calling the deputy names, the affidavit states.
“I can f---- — take you …, I know my rights,” according to an affidavit.
Petkov also allegedly spit on the deputy while waiting for EMS to respond, stated the affidavit.
Petkov was released from the hospital with alleged alcohol intoxication, according to an affidavit. He has many prior arrests including battery and resisting officers, according to records.
Petkov was released from custody with a bond of $7,000. His arraignment date is July 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.