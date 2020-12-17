SARASOTA — A Bradenton woman is facing a criminal charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for not having a child in her care attend school.
Jennifer Diana Sneperger, 38, was released on her own recognizance on Wednesday after her arrest and booking into Sarasota County Jail.
The charge is a misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a truancy officer with Booker Elementary School said Sneperger was violating state statute that notes parents are responsible for the school attendance of children and local attendance policy.
"Sneperger refused or failed to have (child) attend school," it states. The child "has missed (34) school days that were entered as unexcused absences at Emma Booker Elementary School between the dates (of Aug. 12, 2019-Feb. 6, 2020)."
Letters about attendance were sent to her in October 2019.
A home school liaison for Booker Elementary reached out unsuccessfully to Sneperger.
There was, eventually, a December 2019 meeting, it notes at which time interventions were "put in place." That day, Sneperger admitted to ignoring earlier messages to call the school. She said the child had been ill but never submitted a note explaining the situation. The child was then considered "habitually truant."
"Despite these measures taken, (child) continued to accumulate unexcused absences at school," it states.
Between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8, the child had another eight unexcused absences - during which time school was out for winter break.
"A CARE (Children At Risk in Education) meeting was held by Emma Booker Elementary Support staff," on Jan. 29, 2019, it stated. "Ms. Sneperger was invited by failed to attend."
