NORTH PORT - A Venice High School football player set to play college football at Michigan State University was arrested for allegedly extorting an underage victim and "threatening to injure the reputation of the victim and expose the victim to disgrace," according to an probable cause affidavit.
Steffan Johnson, 18, of the 2000 block of Roanoke Road in North Port, was arrested Thursday and charged with extortion or threats and promoting a sexual performance by a child.
The father of the victim reported Johnson was threatening to release sexual videos of his daughter onto social media, according to the probable cause affidavit report.
Johnson allegedly went to the victim's house and asked the victim to meet him at the end of the street. After meeting Johnson and refusing to kiss him, the victim went back home and received a text with a video of her performing sexual acts sent by Johnson, according to reports.
"The threat was made maliciously and the threat was made with the intent to compel victim to perform oral sexual acts," according to the incident report.
According to the report, the video was taken when the victim was 15 and Johnson was 17.
In November, Johnson committed to Michigan State University.
Johnson is a star football player at Venice High School and has committed to play in college at Michigan State.
After starting at quarterback as a junior, he played a variety of positions, including quarterback, receiver and cornerback as a senior. He was expected to play defensive back at Michigan State.
Michigan State University released a short statement Thursday night.
"Michigan State Athletics is aware of the matter and monitoring the situation," it said.
Venice High School Coach Brian Peacock did not respond to a phone call and text message Thursday night.
Johnson was released on a bond of $100,000. His arraignment date is June 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.