SARASOTA — A man arrested on murder charges in April was charged with battery while in jail on Friday, according to authorities.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, in Sarasota County Jail, was charged with battery by person detained in a jail.
But that battery was from before his arrest in the slaying of Tina Strader, 46, on April 20 at Rodeway Inn in South Venice.
Havrilka has been in jail since Strader’s death.
The battery occurred while he was in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility for a domestic battery charge April 8.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Havrilka allegedly punched inmate Justin Valdes which started a fight.
Havrilka allegedly “body slams” the victim to the ground and puts him in what appeared to be a choke hold, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Other inmates attempted to separate the two. Havrilka went inside a different cell but 7 minutes later went back to confront Valdes, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Havrilka allegedly went back into the cell, punched Valdes and bit the top of his head, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Other inmates broke the two apart, again, the probable cause affidavit states.
The investigation began April 18, but Havrilka was already released from jail and they were unable to man an arrest at the time, the probable cause affidavit stated.
Havrilka was originally in jail for domestic battery, but it was later dropped, according to records.
Havrilka was released from jail some time between April 8 and April 18 and stayed at the Rodeway Inn until his arrest on April 20.
Havrilka remains in custody for homicide with no bond.
His bond for the battery was set at $500,000. His arraignment date for that crime is June 18.
His lawyers were in court late Tuesday with prosecutors wanting to compel DNA samples from him.
A funeral for Strader took place Sunday in Venice. Her husband, Gerald Strader, remains at the Rodeway Inn, where the couple was living and working.
