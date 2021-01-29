SARASOTA — A Nokomis man is in Sarasota County Jail without bond after authorities found him with more than 65 images of child pornography.
Michael Summite, 68, of the Palm & Pines Mobile Home Park in the 200 block Tamiami Trail, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
Authorities received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a particular IP address that was being used to upload child pornography, according to a news release.
"Through investigation, detectives learned (Summite) lived alone at the residence and possessed child pornography on his electronic devices," the news release stated. "During their search, detectives recovered 66 images depicting child pornography with victims ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old."
In the probable cause affidavit related to the case, detectives said Summite "admitted to utilizing his personal cell phone and laptop computer to search for images of adult and teen girls."
He said he looks at so much pornography that he couldn't remember seeing the images that authorities showed him as evidence in their case, but then noted when he became bored and curious, he'd look at pornography which "included viewing the images provided in the Cybertips."
He said after looking at the images, he'd delete them.
"Michael further said when he looks at the images he doesn't relate the children in the pictures as 'real children,'" the probable cause affidavit states.
Authorities said the investigation continues.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
