SARASOTA — A Nokomis man is facing new charges after allegedly stalking a person multiple times over two years.
Michael Andrew Dexter, 29, of the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis, was first arrested by Venice Police in April 2018 for violation of his domestic violence injunction by possessing a handgun.
He has six pending cases against him in the Sarasota County court system — all involving violations of injunctions related to either domestic violence or stalking with arrest on Feb. 6; Aug. 17; Sept. 11; Oct. 28 and Nov. 16, along with his Monday arrest.
His most recent arrest connected to the case was New Year’s Eve for violating the stalking injunction again — this time for following the victim and a friend into a McDonald’s parking lot in Sarasota, where Dexter allegedly attacked one of the two people.
“He pulled right next to (name redacted) vehicle ... in the drive through line, jumped out of his truck, shattered (name redacted’s) passenger side window and began punching (name redacted) numerous times as (the victim) sat in the passenger seat,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “After he finished, he got back into his truck and left the parking lot.”
An investigating officer “observed video surveillance of the incident which corroborated every detail of (victims) account of what happened,” it said.
Dexter’s newest charges include burglary with assault or battery; contempt of court — violation of injunction for stalking; and several counts for violation of injunction for domestic violence.
His bond was set at $165,000. An arraignment date has not been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.