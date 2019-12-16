VENICE - Genetic genealogy crime solvers say they have cracked the case of a suspected serial rapist who they believe committed armed rape in Venice and elsewhere dating back to 1996.
Robert Brian Thomas, 61, of Niles, Mich., was arrested Thursday by Venice Police detectives and deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff Office.
Thomas, who at one time lived in Nokomis, didn't waive extradition and remains in custody in Michigan for the time being.
He is suspected in several armed sexual assaults in 1998, including one in Venice and one in Indian Rocks Beach, in which the suspect's DNA was recovered.
DNA collected at the Venice scene in January 1998, was later linked to DNA from the rape in Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County in October of that same year.
The suspect was only recently identified with the assistance of the Genetic Genealogy Unit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Armed with new FDLE information, VPD investigators recently flew to Michigan, where they watched the suspect — following him to a public place where they obtained cigarette butts discarded by Thomas.
Subsequent lab analysis confirmed the DNA from the cigarettes matched the suspect's DNA from both the Venice and Indian Rocks sexual assaults, Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill said.
At a news conference held Monday, retired VPD Capt. Mike Rose, who was the detective on the Venice case in 1998, said he was satisfied a suspect is finally in custody.
"We knew we had DNA, so I was always hopeful we would solve the case while I was working," Rose said. "It's just as satisfying that it's now solved. I'm happy there is some resolution, and I look forward to him getting prosecuted."
Rose recalled it was a violent assault.
"He used a weapon, and that's why it is still a viable case," Rose said.
According to a VPD arrest report, the victim lived in a small apartment attached to an office space located in an alley surrounded by commercial buildings and storage units. The residence was not visible from the road.
Hill said the suspect came armed with a knife.
The victim told police the suspect woke her around 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 1998.
He demanded money and covered the victim's head and eyes with what felt like pantyhose.
The victim said she felt the defendant press a knife into her ribs as he led her around the apartment looking for money.
"If you don't have money, you still have to pay," he said.
After forcing the victim to have sex, the suspect allegedly led the victim to the shower where he threatened to cut her if she didn't wash thoroughly. He then tied the victim up, took the blindfold, and left.
The victim said her violator smelled of smoke and body odor, had a deep voice and sounded uneducated.
After the recent DNA match was developed, Venice authorities learned Thomas lived in Nokomis at the time of the Venice incident.
Cross checking to find whether the suspect was involved in any other police-related actions, they discovered a 1996 case with a similar situation involving a sexually battered 15-year-old girl at Nokomis Beach.
In 2001, the victim in that case assisted investigators by compiling a composite drawing of the suspect. That drawing turned out to strongly resemble the defendant's facial features when compared to his 1997 Florida identification.
In addition to the Nokomis Beach, Venice and Rocks Beach cases, investigators also discovered a 1998 case in which a suspect matching Thomas's description sexually battered a 56-year-old female on Bowman's Beach on Sanibel Island.
"It was a (case) for years that we wanted to be able to close, but unfortunately did not. Now, we are able to say a rather heinous assault that occurred here almost 22 years ago has been solved," Hill said. "We're just happy to bring closure to this case for the victim."
