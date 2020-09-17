Shooting Sept. 17, 2020

Sarasota Police Department and other agencies are at the scene of a shooting Thursday at 21st Street and Palmadelia, it said. 

SARASOTA — Police are investigating a shooting in Sarasota with the investigation going at different locations.

"We’re investigating a shooting near 21st Street and Palmadelia," it said on social media.  

According to a news release from the department, officers said they believe the shooting took place about 2 p.m. near Leon Avenue and 24th Street.

The victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, was shot and jumped into an SUV, according to the news release.

"That SUV was found by Sarasota Police officers near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue with the victim inside," it said. "Officers called for emergency rescue immediately. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The department said they are looking for a suspect but does not yet have a description of the suspect.

