NORTH VENICE — A Nokomis man allegedly struck another car, then fled and had his mother report the vehicle stolen, according to authorities.
Jeffery Palmer, 55, of Nokomis, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with hit and run, making a false report and failure to yield.
The crash occurred at Knights Trail and Discovery Way as Palmer did not yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, according to authorities.
Palmer was driving a pickup truck when he allegedly struck a dump truck.
A witness saw the pickup truck leave the crash heading toward Triple Diamond Boulevard where the vehicle was then located, according to the incident report.
Palmer was seen taking the license plate out of the truck and running into a building.
According to reports, after Palmer was detained, officers were notified the truck was reported as stolen by Palmer’s mother.
“She was reporting the vehicle as stolen because her son called her and told her to report it as stolen after he wrecked the car so as not to impact her car insurance,” according to the incident report.
Palmer has prior arrests including driving while license suspended, no drivers license, drug possession and burglary.
His arraignment date is June 6.
