VENICE - A man with the listed occupation "street fighter" was arrested for domestic battery after a fight sparked as he castigated his own mother during Mother's Day weekend, according to authorities.
Isaac Burke, 22, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice, was arrested and charged with domestic battery — touch or strike.
Burke and a victim were in a verbal altercation about Burke's verbal abuse of his mother during Mother's Day weekend, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Burke allegedly stated "he could fight and thus wanted to fight the victim," the probable cause affidavit states.
Burke allegedly pushed the victim causing him to fall. He allegedly continued to aggressively approach the victim, it states.
The victim retreated backward into the backyard and picked up a metal pole, authorities note.
After Burke allegedly attempted to punch the victim, the victim struck Burke's hands with the pole, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Burke allegedly continued to punch the victim, in which the victim then hit him in the stomach and head with the metal pole.
While Burke was in the hospital for the injury to his head, he stated "he (the victim) is an a------ and I was kicking his a--," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Burke was released from custody with a bond of $500. His arraignment date is June 3.
