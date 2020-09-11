VENICE - Five Venice residents have been arrested after a search warrant found a variety of child pornography, drugs and illegal possession of weapons in a South Venice home, authorities said.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 300 block of Holly Road near Cypress Road and Jacaranda Boulevard.
Stephens Manders, 24, of Venice, according to a news release, was the subject of investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found an email account and cellphone number he had were used to upload child pornography.
"Manders was located sleeping in a bedroom with a cellphone next to him on the bed," according to the news release. "A search of the cellphone revealed 200 images and videos depicting child exploitation material. The children ranged in age from infant to 17 years old."
Manders faces charges of 200 felony counts of possession of child pornography along with possession of methamphetamine and possession of butane hash oil, authorities said.
Another man was arrested for possession of child sexual exploitation on his cellphone. About 30 images on his cellphone were found to depict child exploitation materiel.
Michael James Smith, 39, was arrested for possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct and probation violations for possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.
The others arrested at the home include:
• Richard Jones, 46, for possession of marijuana and producing marijuana.
• Jason Paige, 39, for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; and two counts of possession of drugs of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Juanita M. Roden, 33, for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of drugs of a controlled substance without a prescription.
