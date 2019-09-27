PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a juvenile in what was described as a "violent encounter" with a known drug offender.
The teenager was believed to be protecting a younger sibling when Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, of Port Charlotte, broke into the home, Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a news conference Friday.
"This has been a very tough scene to deal with," Prummell said. "It was a senseless crime, and we're doing our best to make sure justice is served."
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, CCSO received a call of a suspicious person acting oddly in the area of Augusta Avenue, but deputies were unable to find anything.
At 4:28 p.m., they received additional calls of someone acting strange, and this time, callers said the man appeared to have been stabbed. Following all the reported sightings, deputies were able to apprehend Cole within 15 minutes.
While on scene, more calls reported burglaries in the area. One victim on Conway Boulevard was getting out of the shower when he saw an unknown man sitting in his backyard. The victim heard the man enter his home, went out to the dining room and saw the man leave, wearing one of children's boxing gloves, he told investigators.
He described the suspect as a white male, wearing a hat but no shirt and carrying a knife. He was able to identify the suspect as Cole from a photo lineup. Cole was wearing the child's boxing glove when deputies found him and had several stab wounds to his hands and side. He was flown by helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital for his wounds to be treated.
As deputies continued to check the neighborhood, they found another home with forced entry, where a teenager and a young child were inside. The teenager was dead.
"We believe that the teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their young sibling, and like I stated, a violent encounter ensued and the teenager had succumbed to their injuries," Prummell said.
The name, gender and age of the victim was not released.
"The family is exercising their privacy rights, and they do not want their names or the names of their children released," Prummell said.
Howard Saks, a resident on Starlite Lane, said the cops responding to the scene looked "torn up" Thursday night.
"From what we know, it was just some random guy with a knife," Saks said. "We'll keep our front door locked from now on."
So far, Cole has been charged with the Conway Boulevard burglary as deputies continue to investigate. Prummell said CCSO is working closely with the State Attorney's Office to provide the best case they can "so this individual does not see the light of day again."
Cole has a history of methamphetamine abuse, according to his arrest records. He has been adjudicated guilty in five felony cases in Charlotte County and several additional misdemeanors. He was most recently released from jail on Sept. 6 and was on county probation on a misdemeanor case where he pleaded no contest to resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
Cole remains in custody in Lee County.
