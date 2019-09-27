Who is Ryan Cole?

Name: Ryan Clayton Cole

Age: 27

Hometown: Port Charlotte

Prior guilty adjudications:

2014: Petty theft

2015: Battery, trespassing and petty theft.

2016: Selling a controlled substance schedule II or III, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and selling a substance in lieu of a controlled substance.

2017: Loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2018: Three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and four counts possession of drug paraphernalia

2019: Two counts of trespassing, three counts of resisting an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and disturbing the peace.