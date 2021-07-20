Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide

VENICE - Three people were found dead Monday night after an apparent murder-suicide in a Bay Indies home, according to authorities.
The discovery was made Monday night in a home at the corner of Guadeloupe Street and Bay Indies Boulevard.
The initial investigation found that the husband shot his wife and stepson before shooting himself, according to a news release from the Venice Police Department.
The Venice Police responded to the house for a welfare check just before 7 p.m. after a friend called about his friend not attending a planned get-together, the news release stated.
His 81-year-old friend lived at the house with his 78-year-old wife and 50-year-old stepson.
The friend went to their house and noticed the family's cars were there, however, no one answered the door.
Officers found the three dead with gunshot wounds to the head, according to the release.
It said it's an ongoing investigation with the Medical Examiner's Office taking part.
"In keeping with Florida law, we are withholding information that would lead to the identity or address of the victims," it said. "Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends who are suffering during this loss."
On Tuesday, neighbors questioned what happened in a Bay Indies home that left the three dead.
Bay Indies is an expansive and busy mobile home park geared toward retirees and those 55 and older. It is located a few blocks of Venice Avenue just minutes from downtown.
Bay Indies manager Ron Juneman referred questions to Bay Indies corporate officials with Equity Lifestyle Properties.
"In the wake of this incident, we are working to arrange on site counseling services for residents and staff members who wish to participate," said Jennifer Ludovice, of Equity Lifestyle, the corporate home office of Bay Indies.
Nearby neighbors said authorities came by their homes Monday night.
"All I know is detectives came down here and asked if we knew what had happened," Michelle Petry said Tuesday morning.
Petry, who lives a few homes from the scene of the deaths, said she hadn't heard anything. Some nearby neighbors were also on vacation at the time, she said.
"We knew something was wrong because they put the crime tape up," she said.
Neighbor Tim Pope said police came to his residence about 9 p.m.
"We saw the police tape up," he said. "When that happens, you know something tragic has happened," he said.
His wife, Patty Pope, said they knew the residents of the home.
"When Tim told me, I just cried."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.