VENICE - Two Sarasota County residents were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop led deputies to find cocaine, suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.
Tactical Unit deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office initially stopped Troy Ulrich on Saturday night during a traffic stop along South Moon Drive and Border Road in Venice near Interstate 75.
A loud muffler caught the deputies' attention.
Ulrich, 51, and Lindsy Redmon, 26, were in possession of a vape pen containing butane hash oil, also known as BHO, authorities said.
While speaking with Ulrich, deputies located a cut piece of plastic straw, often used to ingest narcotics, with white residue inside. Upon further search, deputies also recovered just under one gram of cocaine, as well as suspected fentanyl and suspected Xanax. The substances are currently undergoing testing in the agency’s drug lab.
Ulrich, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. He was released Saturday on $3,500 bond. Ulrich is a convicted felon with more than 30 prior local arrests including for possession of ammo by a convicted felon, burglary, battery, and several felony drug charges.
Redmon, 27, 300 block of Valley Terrace, North Port, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of BHO, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released Saturday on $5,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
