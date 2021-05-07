VENICE - Two Venice residents allegedly schemed to defraud Target by using self-checkout and scanning expensive items as $.59 drinkware, according to authorities.
Blake Pavey, 27, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of larceny — retail theft of more than $750 and organized fraud under $20,000.
Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 33, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice was arrested on Tuesday and charged with organized fraud under $20,000.
Authorities began an investigation regarding multiple thefts at a Target in South Venice from December to April, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Pavey allegedly selected scooters, toys, vacuum cleaners and household items and would scan them as $.59 drinkware at self-checkout, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Van Dorn was allegedly seen with Pavey twice in the store, and Pavey would pay for some of the items using her debit card, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On May 1, Pavey allegedly went to the self-checkout at Target with a Dyson vacuum but scanned it as a $.59 drink ware, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The estimated loss to Target was $1,088.77, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Van Dorn has prior arrests including drug possession and careless driving.
Pavey is still in custody with a bond of $13,000. Van Dorn was released with a bond of $7,500.
Their arraignment date is June 11.
