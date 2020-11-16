VENICE - A coincidence of crashes in Charlotte County hospitalized two Venice residents in separate hit-and-run wrecks.
Neither of the men's identities were released under new Florida rules.
The first occurred on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Edgewater Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.
A Punta Gorda man was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian in serious condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol authorities.
John Kaufman Killmer Williams, 65, was driving his white BMW southbound when he struck a 63-year-old Venice man walking across the lanes of U.S. 41.
There is no crosswalk for pedestrians at that location.
The Venice man suffered a broken ankle, fractured hip and a brain bleed.
Williams left the scene of the crash, but was found about 2½ hours later at his home in Punta Gorda, according to troopers.
Williams told troopers that he was on his way home from dinner and thought he had hit a shopping cart in the road.
He was arrested on a charge of failure to stop/remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was held without bond.
Authorities are searching for the suspect in a 5 p.m. Monday hit and run.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, a white sedan was driving south on U.S. 41 while a motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Dahlgren Avenue near the Sarasota County line.
The driver of the sedan lost control of the car, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and collided with the motorcycle, FHP states in the report.
The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Venice man who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to FHP.
The driver of the white sedan made a U-turn on northbound U.S. 41 and fled the scene on Dahlgren Avenue, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 239-344-1730 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
