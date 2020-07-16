SARASOTA - Authorities are investigating two acts of vandalism to two Jewish temples by one man in the dark of Wednesday morning.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the damage is "similar" to an April 2 incident that happened.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday walking at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road and then a short time later at Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road.
"At both locations, he spray-painted multiple swastikas and other graffiti, causing thousands of dollars in damage," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Investigators described him as being a white man in his 20's or 30's with a thin build and standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. During the vandalism, he was wearing a long-sleeved dark shirt, blue jeans, gray gym shorts and a blue baseball cap along with a red bandanna covering his face, the Sheriff's Office said.
Temple Emanu-El was damaged April 2. The suspect in that case - and surveillance videos of him - show similarities to the Wednesday suspect.
In that incident, the suspect was described as a white man in his 20’s or 30’s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch who was clean-shaven and had no visible tattoos and was wearing a dark baseball camp, short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans and flip-flops on his feet, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Section of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.