POLK CITY — A Tuesday morning crash involving a Venice man killed a teenager at U.S. 17 and State Road 62 in Hardee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old Venice man was driving a tractor-trailer about 8:51 a.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred.
The Venice resident, driving with a passenger from Port Charlotte, was initially stopped and facing east in a left-turn lane on State Road 62, the report states, while the 18-year-old, driving a vehicle described as a sedan, was southbound in the left lane of U.S. 17.
The tractor-trailer "made a left turn onto U.S. 17 north, in front of the approaching (sedan)," the report states. The Polk City teenager "attempted an evasive maneuver and applied the brakes and swerved into the right lane."
The sedan collided into the left rear side of the tractor-trailer, according to the crash report.
The teenager died in the crash, authorities said. The driver of the tractor-trailer reported minor injuries. The passenger of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man from Port Charlotte, did not report being injured.
The wreck remains under investigation.
