SARASOTA — A man was arrested for allegedly pulling a victim — feeding a newborn — from a bed and forcing them into a bathroom, according to authorities.
Ian Bowling, 24, of Venice, is facing charges of domestic battery, kidnapping-false imprisonment, and obstructing justice, police said.
A victim reported Bowling pulled the victim's hair while she was feeding a newborn child and then he slapped the victim across the face, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Bowling then allegedly prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking the phone away.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bowling trapped and restrained the victim inside the bathroom while the baby was crying in the other room.
The victim escaped while Bowling was asleep and went to a police department to report the crime, according to the probable cause affidavit.
His arrest sheet lists his home address as the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue in Venice. The probable cause also lists an address in Sarasota.
His Wednesday arrest was his sixth run-in with authorities since 2016 with a variety of charges, from disorderly conduct to DUI and resisting officers with violence.
Bowling is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.