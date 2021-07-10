VENICE — Authorities are wanting to take into custody a Venice-area resident after he failed to show up for court dates from battery charges from a year ago.
Michael Montanez, 32, is the subject of a social media manhunt from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
He is described as white, standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
"On the run since May, his last known whereabouts are in southern Sarasota County including the Venice area," it said.
According to the original probable cause affidavit, Montanez was arrested after striking a woman in the face with his fist and then using a stun gun to hit her in the arm and chest on July 10, 2020, in the 300 block of Seaboard Avenue in Venice.
Venice Police was contacted by the victim four days later about the alleged abuse by Montanez, noting Montanez had punched her in the mouth that night while they were fishing at the North Jetty in Nokomis.
Along with fresh injuries to her face and legs from falling after being punched that night, the officers noticed other bruises that appeared "several days old."
The victim disclosed the July 10 attack but said she was unsure of some details beyond it happening days earlier.
The stun gun had left "a visible burn" to her left arm and chest. She said she hadn't reported it at the time because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from military service and she was trying to help him, the probable cause affidavit states.
According to court documents, Montanez receives $1,500 a month in disability payments from the military.
He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bail July 14, 2020. On July 24, bond was revoked after he allegedly violated supervised pretrial release, court documents state.
The violations included an alleged burglary at a residence that was recorded by a nearby business in the 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass. He allegedly returned to the victim's home without law enforcement and began loading items into his truck — after being informed upon release he could only return one time — and that was with law enforcement with him.
He was later released again with further stipulations on his bail.
His jury trial was scheduled to begin March 11 but he didn't appear, which led to a warrant issued May 6.
Along with south Sarasota County connections, he also is known to have connections in Ohio and Massachusetts, authorities said.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call 941-366-8577. Anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.