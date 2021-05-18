VENICE — A former Venice High School wrestler allegedly choked, punched and threw victim into a wall before holding the victim in a room for two hours in Tallahassee, according to authorities.
Shane Conway, 19, 11000 block of Breadfruit Lane, Venice, was arrested in Venice and charged with out of county warrants (Leon County) for battery and false imprisonment.
Conway graduated from Venice in 2019 and was a student at Tallahassee Community College, according to records.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and Conway had been in a relationship for three years.
In early April, the victim reported she went to Conway’s apartment where they began arguing, according to investigators.
Conway allegedly threw her into a wall, grabbed her by the mouth to prevent her from screaming, choked her, and punched her twice, investigators stated.
The victim reported Conway prevented her from leaving the room for two hours by pushing her against the wall and holding her down on a bed, the probable cause affidavit states.
Conway’s roommate and friend did not witness the battery but were in the apartment at the time.
Conway allegedly told the victim to tell them she was OK, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Conway was released from custody with a bond of $500.
