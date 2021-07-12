SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man stabbed his son's friend over a car argument on Saturday night, according to authorities.
James Carson, 58, 500 block of Magnolia Road, Venice was charged Sunday with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
"The defendant felt he needed to defend his son from the victim," stated the probable cause affidavit.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, James Carson's son, Kristofer Carson, allegedly went to the victim's room and accused him of moving his car.
The affidavit stated Kristofer Carson and the victim got into an argument in which the victim allegedly threatened to fight him.
The victim denied he moved the car and went back to bed.
Following the argument, James Carson allegedly grabbed a knife from his bedroom and stabbed the victim because he threatened his son.
The affidavit states the victim was in bed and felt a sharp pain in his back and saw James Carson allegedly holding a knife.
The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert with a 2- to 3-inch laceration bleeding heavily, the affidavit stated.
According to an affidavit, the knife was not found and everyone involved could not describe the knife or its location.
James Carson has prior arrests including burglary and leaving the scene of an accident without giving information.
He is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Aug. 20.
