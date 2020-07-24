SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced they have a warrant prepared in recent vandalism to two Jewish temples in Sarasota.
Vincent A. Martinez, 21, of the 5800 block of Driftwood Avenue in Sarasota, is facing three counts of criminal mischief by defacing and damaging a synagogue — classified as felony hate crimes, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
He has not been arrested, yet, but is now at a “secure medical facility,” authorities said.
Martinez became the focus of the investigation following the release of images and videos from the April 2 and July 15 vandalism at Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai.
After the images were released to media and social media sites, detectives were contacted suggesting Martinez as “a possible suspect.”
“The investigation revealed Martinez used a nearby ATM shortly after the first incident wearing the same clothing seen in security footage,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detectives also linked him to the second two incidents through cellphone records.”
On April 2, a security camera captured images of a man spray-painting swastikas on walls of Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road. It happened again July 15, when the same person was recorded spray-painting swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti again at Temple Emanu-El and also at Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road.
“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office takes hate crimes such as these very seriously,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Col. Kurt A. Hoffman said in the news release. “Our detectives worked tirelessly with help from the community to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”
