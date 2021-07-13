OSPREY - A woman allegedly stole money from a dead man's bank account and sold his car, according to authorities.
Bonnie Marks, 67, 500 block of Meadow Sweet Circle, Osprey was charged with fraud — use or possess personal identification of deceased and larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000.
The victim died Dec. 30, and Marks allegedly took out multiple cash withdrawals from the victim's account, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Marks admitted to cash withdrawals and stated the victim "owed her money," according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 12, authorities learned of the possible fraudulent behavior with the dead man's money.
An investigation found from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, Marks allegedly made eight transactions from the account amounting to more than $3,000, the affidavit stated.
Marks stated the victim's relative knew of the withdrawals.
The relative said he did not have an understanding with Marks, and she did not have permission to take the money, the probable cause affidavit stated.
The report stated Marks also allegedly sold the victim's Cadillac after he died.
Marks was released from custody with a bond of $3,000. Her arraignment is Aug. 20.
